Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Sets HARRY & MEGHAN Volume Two Release Date

Netflix Sets HARRY & MEGHAN Volume Two Release Date

The first three episodes of the highly-anticipated docu-series are now streaming on Netflix.

Dec. 12, 2022  

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

The first three episodes of the highly-anticipated docu-series are now streaming on Netflix. The second volume, containing the final three episodes, will begin streaming on December 15.

Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth TODAY and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Next week kicks off with country music superstar Blake Shelton, the multi-talented James Corden, “The Best Man” franchise actress Regina Hall, and country artist Russell Dickerson, followed by “Avatar” star Sam Worthington, “Friends” megastar Matthew Perry, and actress Gabrielle Union. Watch videos from the episode now!
Photo: New 80 FOR BRADY Film Poster Released Photo
Photo: New 80 FOR BRADY Film Poster Released
The poster for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno and Billy Porter! 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI. It also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Harry Hamlin, Guy Fieri, and more. Check out the photo of the poster now!
WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS to Premiere on HBO in March Photo
WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS to Premiere on HBO in March
WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Daveed Diggs & Ariana DeBose Join New FRAGGLE ROCK SeasonDaveed Diggs & Ariana DeBose Join New FRAGGLE ROCK Season
December 12, 2022

Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) will return for season two of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock.” Also joining the new season is Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”, 'West Side Story').
Caroline Polachek Announces Tour DatesCaroline Polachek Announces Tour Dates
December 12, 2022

She also recently announced European/UK dates with an anticipated London show at Brixton Academy landing on album release date. Polachek’s return to North America for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall.
Delilah Montagu's 'Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic' To Be Released On Sony Music UKDelilah Montagu's 'Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic' To Be Released On Sony Music UK
December 12, 2022

On December 16th Delilah Montagu will release “Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic,” the track featured on the new Fred Again single. “Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic” was co-written by Delilah and Fred’s brother, producer Benjy Gibson and recorded at the Blue Note Studio in Milan and Promised Land Studios in London.
ABC News Studios Announces Three New True Crime Docu-SeriesABC News Studios Announces Three New True Crime Docu-Series
December 12, 2022

“Death in the Dorms,” “Web of Death” and “Killing County” follow a notable lineup by ABC News Studios on Hulu, including the hard-hitting investigative news magazine “IMPACT,” by legacy ABC News program “Nightline”; behind the scenes of the sneaker industry in the upcoming series “Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game.”
Disney+ Greenlights WITCH MOUNTAIN Series Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas HowardDisney+ Greenlights WITCH MOUNTAIN Series Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
December 12, 2022

Disney+ has green-lit a pilot for “Witch Mountain,'' a reimagining of the successful film franchise. The series is a modern reinvention of the cult classic that takes place in the shadow of “Witch Mountain,” following two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems. 
share