Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two

Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two

Season 2 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

May. 01, 2023  

Netflix has renewed political drama The Diplomat for a second season.

The Diplomat premiered on April 20 and debuted at #1 on Netflix's weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

The series is created by Debora Cahn, who is also executive producer alongside Janice Williams and Keri Russell. Season 2 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight - all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE MORNING SHOW Gets Season Four Renewal Ahead of Fall Return Photo
THE MORNING SHOW Gets Season Four Renewal Ahead of Fall Return
“The Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, and is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.
TALKING IT OUT Virtual Film Festival to Open Next Week Photo
TALKING IT OUT Virtual Film Festival to Open Next Week
This May for Mental Health Awareness Month, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its 2nd Virtual Film Festival in Support of Mental Health Awareness.
Donna Benedicto Admitted Into The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Photo
Donna Benedicto Admitted Into The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
Actress Donna Benedicto has been accepted into the Performers Peer Group of the prestigious Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), the organization that presents the Emmy Awards. The news of the actress' admittance comes after her film WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN premiered this spring at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share