Netflix Renews SWEET TOOTH for Season 3

The critically acclaimed Season 2 of Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix on April 27.

May. 03, 2023  

Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for a third and concluding final season, which was already filmed in New Zealand. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The critically acclaimed Season 2 of Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix on April 27 with an impressive 48.3 million hours viewed during its first four days of release.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle spoke to Netflix about the renewal, stating "In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life.

At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Mickle continued, "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2."

Visit Tudum for more from Mickle and executive producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell.

New series regulars joining the cast for Season 3

Rosalind Chao (Zhang) has been upped to a series regular. Previous credits include BETTER THINGS and Mulan.

Amy Seimetz (Birdie) has been upped to a series regular. Previous credits include No Sudden Move and Pet Sematary.

Cara Gee (Siana) joins as a new series regular. Previous credits include THE EXPANSE and Call Of The Wild.

Newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Nuka) joins as a new series regular.



