Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2

The teen drama is currently #1 on the Global English Top 10 TV List and has amassed 20.3 Million views since its debut.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2

Netflix announced TODAY it has renewed MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS for a second season following its debut on December 7th, 2023.

The teen drama is currently #1 on the Global English Top 10 TV List and has amassed 20.3 Million views since its debut, reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries. The series has also gone viral on TikTok, with the title hashtag amassing over 800 Million views since its premiere date.

The series is based on Ali Novak's popular WattPad novel of the same name - which Novak wrote when she was only fifteen and has over 80 million reads. It has since been turned into a published book. The series is produced by iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films) and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS is a heartwarming coming of age story that follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian – her mother's best friend, Katherine, who is raising ten kids with her husband, George.

While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton…all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex, and the mysterious and troubled Cole. As Jackie tries to navigate her new life, the feelings and tensions she tries to deny threaten to throw everything off course. Will she be able to stay true to herself and still find romance?

