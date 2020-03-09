Netflix Renews LOST IN SPACE For Third & Final Season

Lost in Space has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, in which The Robinson Family's epic space journey towards Alpha Centauri will conclude. Netflix confirmed the news on social media.

Additionally, Netflix and Lost in Space Executive Producer/ showrunner Zack Estrin have agreed to enter a multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively at Netflix.

Estrin says, "From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode - if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added, "We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale. We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can't wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

Lost in Space is a Netflix original series, produced by Legendary Television.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.

Lost in Space 3 is expected to premiere in 2021. Lost in Space season 2 premiered on December 24, 2019. Lost in Space season 1 premiered April 13, 2018.





