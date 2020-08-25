Netflix Presents TROLL, A Norwegian Feature Film Directed by Roar Uthaug

The film is a Norwegian language action-adventure.

Netflix today announced the Norwegian feature Troll. The Norwegian language action-adventure film will be directed by internationally acclaimed Roar Uthaug, with films such as Tomb Raider and The Wave on his resumé. Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, also the production company behind Norwegian Netflix film Cadaver, will produce.

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Roar Uthaug says: "Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world."

David Kosse, Vice President, International Original Film: "We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I'm excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film."

"We are thrilled to bring Troll to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix", says producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.

Troll will release exclusively on Netflix in 2022. Release date is still to be announced.

