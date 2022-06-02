Netflix Picks Up IS IT CAKE? For Season Two

Netflix has renewed the hit series, Is It Cake?, where the world's most talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hopes of fooling a panel of judges, with cash on the line.

The second season will have Mikey Day returning as host and an all new line up of contestants and guest judges.

After premiering in March 2022, the first season of Is It Cake? spent 4 weeks on Netflix's global Top 10 English TV list and reached the Top 10 in TV in 75 countries around the world.

The production company for the show is Alfred Street Industries with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace serving as executive producers.