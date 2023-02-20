Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix & OUTER BANKS Cast Announce Season 4 Renewal

The third season of Outer Banks will be released on February 23, 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Live from the stage in Huntington Beach, CA at Netflix's POGUELANDIA, an Outer Banks fan-fueled, immersive music event, Outer Banks cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe) surprised fans by announcing a Season 4 renewal on the eve of the hit series' Season 3 debut.

Fans were also treated to a special nine-minute preview of Season 3 which premieres globally only on Netflix this Thursday, February 23.

Co-Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who are set to return for Season 4, said:

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

Season 4 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

The hit series held the #1 spot globally in Netflix's Top 10 English TV list for the 4 weeks following its Season 2 launch on July 30, 2021 and in the Top 10 for 6 weeks; it reached the Top 10 in 74 countries.

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world - and the only way out is together.

The cast of the hit series includes Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) with Cullen Moss (Shoupe), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose Cameron), E. Roger Mitchell (Heyward), Charles Halford (Big John), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh)

ABOUT POGUELANDIA

Netflix invites fans to step into the world of Outer Banks at POGUELANDIA - a fan-fueled immersive music and fan event full of interactive experiences, unforgettable music performances, and cast surprises on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, CA.

Attendees will be treated to exclusive musical performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, Elley Duhé, Surf Mesa, and The Nude Party, plus guest appearances by the Outer Banks cast and more.

Fans will also have the chance to immerse themselves in iconic moments and locations from the world of OBX. Vibe out to the Pogue-approved lineup alongside your favorite cast members, chow down at The Wreck, drink up (responsibly) at The Boneyard, take a moment with the Twinkie, and more.

As the official apparel sponsor, American Eagle (AE) will be popping up at the Kildare Surf Shop with live custom printing of exclusive OBX designs on AE tees and hoodies, where guests can also shop the brand's AE x OBX capsule collection (out now).



