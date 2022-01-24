Netflix Greenlights Michelle Buteau Scripted Comedy SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST

Netflix TODAY ordered eight episodes of Survival of the Thickest, a scripted comedy starring Michelle Buteau, based on her acclaimed book of essays.

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis Beaumont unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her LIFE AFTER putting all her eggs in one man's basket, but she's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. Sanchez-Witzel is also the showrunner for the series, following the recent announcement of her overall deal with Netflix that also includes show development.

"It's been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix," said Buteau. "To say I'm excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I'm over the moon and I'm under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can't wait to share what we've been cooking up."

"Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer," said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix. "But above all else: she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel - one of TV's sharpest visionaries - Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle's unique point of view to life."

The series continues Netflix's relationship with Buteau, who also has her own Netflix stand-up special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia; hosts unscripted competition series The Circle; narrates upcoming docuseries The Principles of Pleasure; is set to host the second season of Barbecue Showdown; and starred in the feature film Always Be My Maybe, as well as the series Tales of the City.

Michelle Buteau is an actress, author, and comedian. Survival of the Thickest (Gallery Books), her first book, will be released in paperback on February 1. She will be seen this February in Universal's feature film "Marry Me" alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which will be released on February 11. Her first Netflix one-hour comedy special "Welcome to Buteaupia" premiered in September 2020 and earned her a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special in 2021; the first woman to achieve this honor. Her other streaming credits include "First Wives Club" and "Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau."

