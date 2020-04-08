Netflix Announces a New Animated Series SHARKDOG

Netflix and ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) announce Sharkdog an animated series from Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan.

The 20 x 7 minute episode animated series is produced by ViacomCBS International Studios, in partnership with Singaporean based CGI animation studio One Animation, and will premiere in 2021.

Logline: The series follows 10 year old Max and his best friend Sharkdog - half shark, half dog, all appetite. Blissfully unaware of his own strength, stealth and general sharkiness, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half-dogs, he's Max's BFF and Max is his.

Sharkdog is VIS' first internationally originated global animated series for Netflix. It is also the first animated series from Singapore to come out of Nickelodeon's Global Animated Shorts Program, designed to identify and develop long form original comedy-driven content for kids globally.





