Netflix Announces TRUE STORY, an Eric Newman Limited Series Starring Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes

Netflix today announced the new fictional, limited event series, True Story, starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

This marks Hart's dramatic series debut who also serves as an executive producer.

The story focuses on Hart's character Kid and his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes.

A tour stop in Kid's hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world's most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he's built.

True Story was written and executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix

Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Caroline Currier will oversee for Grand Electric.

Hart's Hartbeat Productions also serve as producers with Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown overseeing the project.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first four episodes.

Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.