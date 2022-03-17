Netflix Announces RESIDENT EVIL Release Date

RESIDENT EVIL, the first live-action series, will redefine the legendary horror franchise for Netflix on July 14.

Year 2036 - 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The cast includes Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola NuÃ±ez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.