Netflix Announces ONE PIECE Based on the Original Japanese Manga

One of the best-selling manga series of all time, One Piece, is coming to Netflix as an all new 10 episode live action series.

Netflix has partnered with Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha to bring this pirate adventure story from Japan to audiences around the world. The original manga, written by Eiichiro Oda, has captivated fans for many years and sold over 460 million copies.

Co-Production: Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios) are co-producing. Netflix will handle physical production.

Steven Maeda will be the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Matt Owens will write and executive produce.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer, Hanna) will executive produce. Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series, will also executive produce.





