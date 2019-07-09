Netflix Announces New Animated Series THE CUPHEAD SHOW! Based on Popular Video Game

Today Netflix and King Features Syndicate, a part of Hearst Entertainment and Syndication jointly announced an all-new animated series The Cuphead Show!, based on Studio MDHR's award-winning video game Cuphead™, the wildly popular global phenomenon.

The game that has won the hearts and minds of fans with its gorgeous retro hand-animated style, crazy boss-brawls, and challenging gameplay will come to life on television for the first time ever in The Cuphead Show!. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s. For King Features, CJ Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) serves as co-executive producer.

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they've always got one another's backs.

To date, Cuphead™ has sold over 4 million units worldwide, and has won over 20 major awards, including Special Achievement in Animation at the 45th Annual Annie Awards, Xbox One's Game of the Year, a BAFTA Games award for Music, and a trio of statues at the 2017 Game Awards for Best Debut, Best Independent Game, and Best Art Direction. The game continues to be celebrated by fans for its arcade-action gameplay, highly original art design, and an award-winning soundtrack featuring almost three hours of original jazz, early big band, and ragtime music.

This announcement marks the first long-form animated series production for King Features since announcing their strategy to build character franchises across multiple platforms including television, digital video, licensing and social media. Cuphead has already made its mark in the consumer products space with a unique program featuring an array of domestic and international deals. Best-in-class partners include Funko, McFarlane Toys, Dark Horse Comics, Elope, Jay Franco + Sons, 1000 Toys, Fifth Sun, Just Funky and retail partnerships with Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, Spencer's, Gamestop and others.





