Netflix Announces Documentary Series Following Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka

Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service, has announced that an untitled Naomi Osaka documentary series, in association with UNINTERRUPTED and produced by Film 45, is coming to Netflix.

This documentary series takes us on a journey with the multiple Grand Slam Champion, Naomi Osaka, who became the first Asian player to reach the number 1 singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2018 and second at the Australian Open in 2019. With unprecedented access to Osaka, the documentary gives audiences a deep window into the life of a global tennis superstar.

The series will cover Naomi's pivotal year, from the US Open in August 2019 and on tour with the tennis star as she plays in each of the Grand Slams and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, Osaka emigrated from Japan to the US as a child, where she rose to become the first Asian player to reach the heights of international tennis. Spending time with her during a hectic training and travel schedule, the crew explores the immense pressure she's under, her journey of self-discovery, off-season time digging into her interests and her well-known, quirky and honest personality. They also travel with Naomi to Japan to understand her deep connection with the country she represents and the reflections of her multi-cultural identity.

"To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won't look like a traditional sports documentary, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone." - Naomi Osaka

In association with Uninterrupted and produced by Film 45, the series is directed by Garrett Bradley who has been recognized with numerous awards. Her short film "Alone," made with The New York Times OpDocs, was shortlisted for an Academy Award. At Sundance 2020, Bradley won Best Director for her US documentary feature in competition "TIME".





