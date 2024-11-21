Neil Degrasse Tyson & More to Appear on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on November 22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.



This week features a one-on-one interview with Neil Degrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, host of the “StartTalk” podcast, and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Merlin’s Tour of the Universe: A Traveler’s Guide to Blue Moons, Black Holes, Mars, Stars, and Everything Far.” This week’s panel discussion includes Donna Brazile, Democratic political strategist and ABC News contributor; and Andrew Sullivan, writer of “The Weekly Dish” newsletter on Substack and author of the essay collection “Out On a Limb: Selected Writing.”



In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”



Maher’s upcoming comedy special “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuts in January on HBO and will tape in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Maher headlined his first HBO special in 1989 and this marks his 13th comedy special for the network.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Comments