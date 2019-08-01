Natasha Lyonne Set To Direct Episodes of SHRILL, HIGH FIDELITY Reboot and Awkwafina TV Series

Aug. 1, 2019  

According to Deadline, Natasha Lyonne has been announced to direct a couple of different upcoming projects. She is announced to direct and episode of the upcoming Awkwafina Comedy Central series, an episode of the Hulu original SHRILL, and an episode of Hulu's upcoming reboot of HIGH FIDELITY.

As previously announced, Lyonne's own series RUSSIAN DOLL has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Russian Doll is co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, who all serve as executive producers, with Headland and Lyonne as writers for the series. Additional cast include Greta Lee ("KTown"), Yul Vazquez ("Captain Phillips"), Tony Award-winner Elizabeth Ashley ("Ocean's 8") and Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire"). Golden Globe® winner and Academy Award® nominee Chloë Sevigny ("Lizzie"), SAG Award winner Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black"), Brendan Sexton III ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Rebecca Henderson ("Appropriate Behavior"), Jeremy Bobb ("The Knick"), Ritesh Rajan ("Stitchers") and Jocelyn Bioh ("School Girls") also guest star.

Lyonne recently directed an episode of the final season of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. She also starred on the series.

Read more about the news from Deadline here!



