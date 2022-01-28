Natasha Leggero & Ludo Lefebvre Lead RAT IN THE KITCHEN on TBS

May the sweet and savory sabotage begin! Culinary chaos ensues in TBS' new cooking competition series, "Rat in the Kitchen," premiering on Thursday, March 31 at 9PM ET/PT. TBS releases the first look at the series with a tease, showcasing the subterfuge to come with a sneak peek of contestants, kitchen layout and set up for the competitions.

Far more than a traditional cooking show, "Rat in the Kitchen," hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective.

Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

"Rat in the Kitchen" is produced by ITV America's Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios' Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O'Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Watch the new teaser here: