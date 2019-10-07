Nat Faxon & Nicole Byer Join DELILAH

Deadline reports that the new HBO Max comedy "Delilah" has added Nat Faxon and Nicole Byer to its cast. The series also stars Jessica Rothe ("Happy Death Day") and Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"(

After a life-changing event, Delilah's (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger (McKean) who might or might not be her real father and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

Faxon joins the show as a series regular and will play Brian, Tom's (McKean) oldest, and angriest, child and the heir apparent to run THE FAMILY business.

Byer plays Cassie, the only person in town to welcome Delilah (Rothe), and treat her as a friend.

Faxon voices Elfo on "Disenchantment." He starred in the live action series "Friends from College" between 2017 and 2019.

Byer is the host of "Nailed It" on Netflix. She recently guest starred on "The Good Place."

