NBC to Air Special Holiday Event Series ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS

When it comes to the holidays, Ellen sleighs!

Ellen DeGeneres will be making a list and checking it twice this December as she kicks off a new tradition packed with massive surprises on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways." Over three one-hour specials, DeGeneres, along with her celebrity friends, will deliver incredible gifts to unsuspecting people who've topped her nice list.

"I was so excited when NBC told me that they had truckloads of cash and expensive gifts that they wanted to give me for the holidays," DeGeneres said. "You can imagine my surprise when they said 'No Ellen, we want you to give away truckloads of cash and expensive gifts for the holidays.' Long story short, I can't wait to host 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' on NBC."

"There is no one better to spread holiday cheer than Ellen, whose 12 Days of Giveaways on her daytime show are the hottest ticket in town and the most thrilling time of the year for viewers," said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. "We can't wait to bring that excitement into primetime this holiday season with supersized giveaways, jaw-dropping surprises and heart-warming stories."

"We are thrilled to further expand Ellen's brand and our successful partnership with NBC. There's no better team to be in business with, and this will guarantee a very bright holiday season for all," said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

Everyday deserving people and in-studio audience members will never see it coming as DeGeneres presents mind-blowing offerings and shocking prizes, with A-list stars in tow. It's the greatest holiday giveaway ever and it's coming to knock your stockings off.

Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II, Derek Westervelt and Jeff Kleeman will serve as executive producers for the series.

The series will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures.





