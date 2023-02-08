Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NBC to Air BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST

“Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music Superfest” will air on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Feb. 08, 2023  

NBC will air Allen Media Group's two-hour event special "Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music Superfest" on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The telecast will be taped at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a live audience with Rickey Minor serving as musical director.

The star-studded event will have more than 20 comedy and musical performances showcasing some of the biggest names in the industry. Musical performers include John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire. Comedy performances include Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook, Gabriel Iglesias, and Loni Love.

"It's time to bring superstars back to primetime network television on a regular basis," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Celebrating and amplifying iconic comedy and musical entertainers is from the golden age of television, and long overdue for the whole family to enjoy together."

"Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music Superfest" is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.

