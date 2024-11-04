NBC Unveils Holiday Lineup With WICKED Special, Halle Bailey, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, NBC will once again bring families together with its beloved annual specials and a lineup of exciting new programming.

Favorite perennial programming will once again return to viewers homes with “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and several others. New programming for 2024 includes “Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular” and “A Motown Christmas,” hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey. Additionally, NBC will air two beloved holiday classics: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will return to the network after first launching on NBC in 1964 and “Frosty the Snowman” has also come back to NBC after last airing on the network in 1971.

“These holiday events and specials bring families together in ways like nothing else can,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Wicked,’ the joy of the Thanksgiving parade or a national treasure such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ returning to NBC, we absolutely consider it a privilege to share these iconic programs with our audience.” See below for a list of holiday programming through Jan. 1, 2025. Times listed are both ET/PT.

2024 NBC Holiday Programming Schedule

DEFYING GRAVITY: THE CURTAIN RISES ON WICKED

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10-11 p.m.

What: In celebration of Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, international superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead an all-star cast in a spectacular behind-the-scenes journey through Oz for their new film, “Wicked.” The special will include an exclusive scene from the film.

COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-9 p.m.

What: Hosted by Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”) and live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade, viewers will get a sneak peek at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands on their journey through the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9-11 p.m.

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 50 seasons.

98th MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.)

What: The world famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continues to bring the magic of the parade to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more.

NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 12-2 p.m.

What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition.

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-10 p.m.

What: Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.

JIMMY FALLON’S HOLIDAY SEASONING SPECTACULAR

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.)

What: Jimmy Fallon searches for the holiday spirit in New York, exploring a surreal and magical apartment building where behind every door a different celebrity joins him for a comedic holiday musical performance.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

What: The classic animated tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

When: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.)

What: The cherished original holiday special about how Frosty, everyone’s favorite snowman, came to life one day.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 8-9:15 p.m. (encore on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.)

What: The classic animated special offers the perspective of Rudolph, who’s told he couldn’t play in any Reindeer Games due to his glowing nose. Rudolph sets out on a fantastic journey where he meets Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster.

SHREK THE HALLS

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 8:30-9 p.m.

What: This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original “Shrek” characters.

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at p.m.)

What: Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, this special will feature performances by Motown legends and today’s hottest stars celebrating iconic Hitsville U.S.A classics and their favorite holiday songs.

E! NEWS PRESENTS NBC’S HOT 10 OF 2024

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 9:15-10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.)

What: The end-of-year special hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight will highlight the biggest and most unforgettable moments of the year from the Olympics to award show trendsetters and the buzziest celebrity couples in addition to blockbuster films, television, music, sports, entertainment and more along with what to expect in 2025. Special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen and more who will recount their favorite viral moments.

LITTLE BIG TOWN’S CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY

When: Monday, Dec. 16, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.)

What: A star-studded music special featuring a dazzling array of country’s biggest names and hosted by Grammy Award-winning superstars Little Big Town. The celebration will feature a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.)

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches from its 50 seasons.

BARRY MANILOW’S A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 10-11 p.m.

What: With a Vegas-sized backdrop and a renowned band, the evening will feature the best of Manilow’s greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made It” along with several holiday favorites.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

What: NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart. An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

When: Sunday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

What: Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 pm.

What: On the outskirts of Whoville, there lives a green revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the Christmas holiday for all of the citizens of the town.

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Dec. 26, 9-11 p.m.

What: Join Dolly Parton and friends as she draws on holidays past, guided by her personal Three Wise Mountain Men, to find the unique “mountain magic” of Christmas. Musical performances by Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

135th ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT

What: The streets of Pasadena, Calif., are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s holiday festivities.

