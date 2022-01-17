NBC Announces Betty White Tribute Special AMERICA'S GOLDEN GIRL

In honor of one of the world's most beloved entertainers, NBC is presenting an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of trailblazing television star Betty White.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Friends and stars will pay tribute to America's comedy sweetheart in the special. The hour will include clips that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.

White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for ANIMALS. With breakout performances in "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Golden Girls," she starred in two of the most popular comedies of all time and had hundreds of TV credits.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.