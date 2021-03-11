NAACP Inducts Eddie Murphy To Image Awards Hall Of Fame

Today, the NAACP REVEALED that legendary entertainer, film icon and two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the acclaimed NAACP IMAGE AWARDS Hall of Fame during this year's ceremony. Additionally announced, Image Award Outstanding Female Artist nominee Jazmine Sullivan will perform--along with Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell, who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite--during the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS airing LIVE on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.

The Hall of Fame Award, which will be presented by Eddie Murphy's collaborator and long-time friend Arsenio Hall, is bestowed on an individual who is a pioneer in his or her respective field and whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come. As one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of the motion picture business, Murphy has entertained and kept audiences laughing for over 40 years.

He began his career doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and later joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. At age 21, Murphy starred in the box-office hit 48 Hours, and went on to star in more than 70 films including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle Shrek, Dreamgirls, Dolemite Is My Name, and Coming 2 America--which secured the #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past year. An Academy Award nominee, he has been recognized for his work with two NAACP Image Awards, as well as Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Grammy Awards.

"We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "To this day, Eddie Murphy's work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry."

Presenters for the LIVE show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Swizz Beatz, and Tracy Morgan.

The non-televised award categories will be announced virtually March 22-26. Presenters include the cast of BET's Bigger (Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Tristen J. Winger, and Chase Anthony,) CeCe Winans, Damson Idris, Daymond John, Javicia Leslie, JB Smoove, Leslie Jones, Madalen Mills, MAJOR., Marcus Scribner, Method Man, Nicole Beharie, Retta, Reno Wilson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tamar Braxton and Terrence Terrell.

Earlier this week, nominees for the inaugural Outstanding Social Media Personality award were announced, which included Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks), Karlton Humes (@notKarltonBanks), Kevin Fredricks (@KevOnStage), Tabitha Brown(@iamtabithabrown), and Tiffany Aliche (@thebudgetnista).

The 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS is presented by Wells Fargo, and sponsored by AT&T, FedEx, Nike, Bank of America, Alaska Airlines.

The NAACP IMAGE AWARDS honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

