Milo Ventimiglia Will Lead USA's Evel Knievel Limited Series

Deadline reports that Milo Ventimiglia will executive produce and star in "Evel" at USA Network, based on the story of larger-than-life '70s daredevil Evel Knievel.

The limited series is based on the story of Evel Knievel (Ventimiglia) as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat - the historic Snake River Canyon jump. Evel is an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family - and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him.

"USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrillseekers of all time?" said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for usa network and Syfy. "The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas and Wonderland to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers."

Ventimiglia has been nominated for several Emmy awards for his role as benevolent patriarch Jack Pearson on NBC's "This Is Us." He's also known for playing jack-of-all-trades Peter Petrelli on superhero drama "Heroes," and the brainy, brooding Jess Mariano on "Gilmore Girls" (and its revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life"). He can currently be seen on the big screen in "The Art of Racing in the Rain."

Read the original story on Deadline.





