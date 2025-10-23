Miley Cyrus Records End Credits Song for AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning pop artist Miley Cyrus has recorded a new song for “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the third film in James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise. Dream as One, which is performed by Miley Cyrus, with music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, will appear in the end credits and be featured on the film’s original soundtrack. “Avatar: Fire and Ash” opens exclusively in theaters worldwide in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere on December 19, 2025.

The original soundtrack for “Avatar: Fire and Ash” featuring a score composed by Simon Franglen, who won the “Record of the Year” GRAMMY® in 1997 for My Heart Will Go On from “Titanic,” will be released December 12. The Dream as One single from Columbia/Sony Records will be released on November 14.

With “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also starsSigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential people in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums, including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Cyrus dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Cyrus the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Miley Cyrus' ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, was released on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive-produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

The new album follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, the full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album, is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. The visual album premiered June 6 at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12.

Photo courtesy of Disney