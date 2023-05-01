Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman & More Will Appear on HUMAN RESOURCES Season Two

Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman & More Will Appear on HUMAN RESOURCES Season Two

The season is premiering on June 9.

May. 01, 2023  

Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, and Isabella Rossellini will guest star on the new season of HUMAN RESOURCES on Netflix, premiering on June 9.

They join series regulars Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis. Returning guest stars include Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, and Cole Escola.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources.

The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.

It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others - HUMAN RESOURCES is not your normal day at the office.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Watch the teaser trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two Photo
Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two
Netflix has renewed political drama The Diplomat for a second season. The Diplomat premiered on April 20 and debuted at #1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY to Return to Bravo in July Photo
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY to Return to Bravo in July
Bravo has announced the season fourteen premiere date for The Real Housewives of New York City. The brand-new cast of the long-running franchise will include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Watch a video promo now!
THE MORNING SHOW Gets Season Four Renewal Ahead of Fall Return Photo
THE MORNING SHOW Gets Season Four Renewal Ahead of Fall Return
“The Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, and is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share