Michelle Zauner's CRYING IN H-MART Will Be Adapted Into a Film

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) announces that MGM's Orion Pictures have acquired the rights to adapt her New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, for the screen with Stacey Sher and Jason Kim producing, and Japanese Breakfast providing the soundtrack for the film. Crying In H Mart is available now via Knopf.

"It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures," says Zauner.

Over the weekend Japanese Breakfast appeared on CBS This Morning, where the band played "Be Sweet," "Kokomo, IN," and "Tactics," three songs from their critically acclaimed new album, Jubilee, out now via Dead Oceans.

Japanese Breakfast has also expanded their summer and fall tours, which kick off July 28th in Asbury Park, NJ. All dates below.

﻿TOUR DATES:﻿

6/4 - Nashville, TN @ OUTLOUD Festival

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ -SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ -SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight * - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke's

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen