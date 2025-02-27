Michael Urie to Host the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following his turn as Prince Dauntless in the Broadway production of Once Upon a Mattress, the performer will host the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be the host of this year’s GLAAD Media Awards. Our queer siblings across the country who are being unfairly persecuted and villainized deserve a night that reminds them that they’re not alone,” said Urie. “Media is one of the strongest tools we have to fight against stereotypes and hate. I am inspired by the power that art and media can have on society and proud to honor and celebrate our nominees.”

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for making a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting the acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

Actor, producer, director, and host Michael Urie is well-known for bringing stories to life onscreen, onstage, and behind the scenes. Well-known for his groundbreaking role as Marc St. James on ABC’s 2000s dramedy TV series, Ugly Betty, Michael has also appeared on hit shows such as Modern Family, THE GOOD WIFE & Fight, Younger, Workaholics, and Hot In Cleveland among many others.

Currently, he stars in AppleTV+’s Shrinking, the award-winning dramedy series, created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, alongside Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, and Christa Miller. Michael’s role in Shrinking earned him the 2025 Critics Choice Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series’.

Michael teamed up with former co-star Becki Newton to launch Still Ugly, an Ugly Betty re-watch podcast, which premiered on Feb 19 and will run weekly on Wednesdays. In each episode of the audio and video podcast, Michael and Becki welcome a past cast member from the show and reminisce about their time together almost 18 years ago.

Most recently on Broadway, he starred in Once Upon A Mattress, a musical adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, with Sutton Foster. Previously, he delighted audiences as ‘Sir Robin’ in the revival of the Monty Python musical comedy Spamalot, reprising his role as ‘Sir Robin’ from the popular Kennedy Center production.

Other stage credits include: Jacobean feminist revenge farce Jane Anger; Douglas Lyons’ raucous family comedy Chicken and Biscuits; Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar in 2013; the Tony-nominated revival of Torch Song; Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons; and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying alongside Nick Jonas.

Past film credits include: Goodrich, with Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, and Andie MacDowell; Todd Stephens’ Swan Song; queer horror comedy Summoning Sylvia; Netflix’s first gay holiday rom com, Single All The Way; Oscar nominated Maestro, starring and directed by Bradley Cooper.

Michael is the co-founder of NYC’s Pride Plays, which celebrates and elevates LGBTQIA+ voices in the theater. He hosted Discover +’s Clipped and four seasons of Logo’s Cocktails And Classics. For the stage, he directed Bright Colors and Bold Patters and produced Happy Birthday Doug, both written and performed by Drew Droege and both captured for BroadwayHD. Michael also directed Silver Foxes written by Stan Zimmerman and James Berg, for Uptown Players in Dallas, TX. For the screen, Michael directed He’s Way More Famous Than You, The Hyperglot and co-directed the documentary Thank You For Judging – all available for streaming.

Special guests in attendance at the awards will include Maren Morris (Grammy winner), Jay Shetty (On Purpose with Jay Shetty), Doechii (Grammy winner), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle (We Can Do Hard Things), Rodrigo Reyes (Southern Charm), Racquel Chevremont (The Real Housewives of New York City), Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts), Jonathan Bennett (Hallmark Channel), Tracy E. Gilchrist (Out and The Advocate), the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, Khalen Saunders (New Orleans Saints), and more to be announced.

Nominees for the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect work published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Comments