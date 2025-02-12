Cynthia Erivo Will Be Honored at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The awards are set to be presented in Los Angeles on March 27th.

GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. It is named in honor of the Los Angeles casting director who devoted the last part of his life to fighting homophobia and HIV stigma within the entertainment industry. Previous recipients of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award include: Niecy Nash-Betts, Jeremy Pope, Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Ellen Degeneres, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and more.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a multi-talented artist whose work transcends boundaries in theater, television, and film. As a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), Erivo's career took off with her 2015 Tony Award-winning portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway, where she broke barriers playing as Celie Harris, one of the few leading Black queer characters in musical theater.

In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, delivering one of the most powerful performances in Broadway history, particularly in the iconic number, “I'm Here.” Erivo continued to impress with her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film Harriet, earning Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations.

Erivo's contributions to LGBTQ visibility extend from screen to stage, with her bold commitment to representing the complexities of queer and Black identities – both in her work and her personal advocacy – positioning her as a trailblazer and a true champion for future generations of LGBTQ creatives, especially those from communities of color.

At the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2017, Erivo performed a cover of John Lennon's “Imagine” as a powerful, yet heartbreaking tribute to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, honoring the 49 lives lost in the Orlando nightclub attack, as well as transgender women who have been murdered in hate crimes.

In 2022, she publicly identified as queer in British Vogue's Pride issue, signaling a powerful declaration of her intersectional identity as a Black, queer woman in entertainment, consistently using her platform to amplify the voices of LGBTQ people of color and continues to challenge systemic barriers in the industry.

In Pride Month of 2024, Erivo headlined Stonewall Day, founded by Pride Live, a day of awareness commemorating the historical impact of Stonewall during New York City Pride. “In the face of hate and discrimination, the queer community rose up together and fought for the spaces where we could be free through music and dance,” she remarked during her performance.

Starring as Elphaba in the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Award-nominated film adaptation of Wicked, and the forthcoming Wicked:For Good, Erivo brought to life a role that resonated with themes that mirrored her own journey as a queer, Black woman navigating a world that often marginalizes both identities.

As the cover star for the 2024 Out100 list, Erivo recalled the responsibility set on her to tell Elphaba's story to the masses: “It's hard to talk about Elphaba as an ‘other' without having it intrinsically linked to being a woman who walks through the world as a queer, Black woman. Immediately, I understood what it meant for people to look at you and see you as not beautiful, not acceptable, not any of those things, because I walked through the world like this … And having to find a way to not necessarily be okay with it but be okay with yourself enough, so that when other people put that on you, you can still move through it.”

From an outspoken ally to a trailblazing member of the community, Cynthia Erivo's one-of-a-kind voice has been an integral part of accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people since she came on the scene over a decade ago. Her legacy is defined not by her numerous accolades and honors but by how with each new platform and milestone, she continues to show up for Black, queer, and other marginalized peoples amid her well-deserved success,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “As she continues to shatter glass ceilings, I am certain her commitment to showing up as the intersectional and authentic person she is will never falter, and it is a privilege to present her with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at this year's GLAAD Media Awards.”

About The 36th GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, which powers GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and visibility in media all year round, will be held this year in Los Angeles.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, alongside GLAAD's Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. GLAAD's Tony Morrison will serve as Supervising Producer and Jose Useche will serve as Producer. The ceremony is produced in partnership with STAMP Event Co.

Visit the GLAAD Media Awards homepage for more information and to see the nominees..