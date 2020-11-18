Michael Kosta First One Hour Stand-Up Special Debuts Dec. 11

No matter where you live, Michael Kosta is out to make you laugh. Kosta starts his first one-hour stand up special in his home state of Michigan and then moves with the viewer to each coast and back again, recreating his personal comedy journey on stage. Michael Kosta: DETROIT. NY. LA is an original Comedy Central stand-up special to debut on Friday, December 11 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The special was filmed at The Gem Theatre in Detroit, New York COMEDY CLUB in New York City, and The Improv in Los Angeles over three separate nights. This one-of-a-kind, three-city special, highlights the silly yet thought-provoking observations of a self-aware mid-westerner. The result is a nostalgic and hilarious reminder of what life was like pre-pandemic, when people could be in rooms together and laugh, carefree. Topics include: side boob, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even the 2nd Amendment.

Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is executive produced by Kosta and Jordan Tilzer. Richard Burgio, Ryan Moran and Gabriella Yacyk are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Michael Kosta is a Correspondent on THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah. The stand-up veteran has appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and @midnight. Prior to THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Michael co-created, produced and starred in The Comment Section, guest-hosted Attack of the Show and co-hosted CROWD GOES WILD with Regis Philbin. Michael starred in his own stand-up special, Comedy Central Presents: Michael Kosta, and released his comedy album, Comedy for Attractive People, in 2015. He was also recently seen on Comedy Central's THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and This Is Not Happening.

Watch a promo here:

