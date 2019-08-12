Michael Hirst (VIKINGS) Will Develop Quibi's CHARLEMAGNE

Deadline reports that short-form video platform Quibi will produce Charlemagne, a drama from Michael Hirst (Vikings, Camelot) based on the wild life of the Roman emperor who united Eastern and Western Europe amidst navigating a salacious, complicated personal life.

The sixth and final season of Hirst's Vikings will premiere later this year. However, Hirst and MGM Television have been in talks with History about extending the Vikings franchise with a follow-up series. Hirst also has plans to adapt Boris Pasternak's Doctor Zhivago for television with Hartswood Films and Wild Bunch TV.

Read the original story on Deadline.





