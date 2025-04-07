Michael Bisping and George Finn to Headline Thriller ATLAS KING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Former UFC Middleweight Champion and actor Michael Bisping (Red Sonja) and George Finn (Time Lapse) will star in the gritty thriller ATLAS KING, written and directed by Nika Agiashvili (Daughter of the Wolf). Agiashvili is producing alongside frequent collaborators John Edward Lee, and George Finn through their Storyman Pictures banner. Bisping will also produce, with Giga Chikadze associate producing. Production is scheduled to begin this summer in Downtown Los Angeles, with the producers set to introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film at Cannes.

Atlas KING follows a hardened ex-fighter (Bisping in the titular role), who comes back to town after years in exile to bury his best friend and settle old debts. Reunited with his godson (Finn), a street-level enforcer tied to a criminal syndicate, the two forge an uneasy alliance and plot a high-stakes heist to escape the grip of a ruthless mob boss.

Michael Bisping is one of the most compelling personalities in UFC history, renowned not only for his talent but also for overcoming extraordinary obstacles on his path to becoming UFC Middleweight Champion. Competing in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bisping’s professional career spanned from 2004 to 2017. At UFC 78, Bisping made history as the first British fighter to headline a UFC main event. His career pinnacle came at UFC 199 when he knocked out Luke Rockhold, capturing the Middleweight Championship and becoming Britain's first UFC Champion. In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5, 2019.

Following his retirement from MMA, Bisping transitioned successfully into acting, appearing in notable films such as xx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), My Name Is Lenny (2017), Den of Thieves (2018), Triple Threat (2019), and starred in his official documentary Bisping (2021), which chronicled his extraordinary journey in the UFC. He continued his acting career with roles in Never Back Down: Revolt (2021), Fight Another Day (2024), Den of Thieves: Pantera (2025), and the upcoming film Red Sonja. Additionally, Bisping has showcased his versatility on television, appearing in popular series including Strike Back, Twin Peaks, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Warrior.

George Finn starred in Lionsgate’s LOL, opposite Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore, and Royal Pictures’ Time Lapse, opposite Danielle Panabaker and Matt O’Leary. He has held recurring roles in CBS’s How I Met Your Mother, THE CW’s 90210 and CBS’s Cold Case. He has also guest starred in CBS’s The Mentalist and ABC Family’s Lincoln Heights. He can be seen most recently as a guest star on CBS's S.W.A.T.

Agiashvili, Finn, and Lee have previously collaborated on several feature films all shot in Los Angeles, including their recent short film "Delilah," starring George Finn, which served as a proof-of-concept to secure financing for "Atlas King."

