Michael Biehn Joins THE MANDALORIAN Season 2

It has been announced that The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn will join Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The actor will appear on the series in an as yet undisclosed role.

The casting could reunite the actor with his Robert Rodriguez, who is rumored to be directing at least one episode of the upcoming second season.

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as the fearsome Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. An adorable puppet fans are calling Baby Yoda rounds out the cast.

The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, following the travails of Mando in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.





Related Articles View More TV Stories