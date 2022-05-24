Michael Bay's 'AMBULANCE' from Universal Pictures is Streaming Now on Peacock

The action-packed thriller "Ambulance" is now streaming exclusively on Peacock 45 days after its theatrical premiere. Michael Bay's newest film stars Academy Award® Nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy® Award-Winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González.

In this action thriller directed by Michael Bay, veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman), desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, End of Watch) for help. A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT (Eiza González, Baby Driver) onboard.

Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen.

AMBULANCE is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters all the time including FIRESTARTER, THE OUTFIT, and YOU WON'T BE ALONE.

