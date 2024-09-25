Meta and NBCUniversal Launch Interactive VR Experience for THE OFFICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meta and NBCUniversal partner to launch “The Office World,” an immersive and interactive social experience that takes fans into the VR world of the hit NBC Original series The Office. Step inside the iconic Dunder Mifflin office and get to “work” with mini-games, show trivia, and more in an engaging and entertaining experience that takes one of the all-time greatest TV sitcoms to the next level. Working a fake job for make-believe money has never been so fun!

“The Office World” goes live on Thursday, October 10 in Meta Horizon, kicking off fall with new games, challenges, and rewards. Meta Quest headset owners can subscribe for world updates on the RSVP page HERE.

In “The Office World,” users can earn and spend “Schrute Bucks” to customize their desks and purchase trinkets from the interactive vending machine. They can claim a desk in the office, track their progress, and play mini-games inspired by iconic scenes like “Kevin’s Chili” and “Bats.” In addition to playing “The Office World” in Meta Horizon, users can also watch full-length episodes of The Office on the Peacock app on Meta Quest, and play other exciting NBCUniversal experiences on Meta Horizon like Universal Monsters Arena and Halloween Horror Nights.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan who watched The Office when it first aired or someone who just recently started streaming it, every visit is full of fun activities and jam-packed with references to the characters and jokes that fans love from the show.

“‘The Office World’ gives fans a completely new way to experience the series through the interactive possibilities of virtual reality,” said Sarah Malkin, Director of Metaverse Entertainment at Meta. “Our partnership with NBCUniversal allows us to expand the show’s universe beyond the screen, letting fans dive into The Office’s world in immersive, social experiences and games. It’s not just about watching anymore—it’s about stepping inside and being part of the action in a way that only VR can deliver.”

Photo courtesy of Meta

Comments