Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman & More Join THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Final Season

Netflix's hit superhero drama has announced new additions to the cast for its fourth and final season.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will play DRS. GENE & JEAN THIBEDEAU, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

David Cross will play SY GROSSMAN, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles.

Steve Blackman will return to close out the series as Executive Producer, along with his team including Executive Producers Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and Co-Executive Producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.