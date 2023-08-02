Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Premiering August 30

World of Wonder, MTV, and Paramount+ TODAY announce the cast of queens who will participate in the first season of DRAG RACE BRASIL. The highly anticipated competition will premiere on August 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally excluding Brazil, where it will air on Paramount+ and MTV. The series will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date.

In DRAG RACE BRASIL, twelve contestants are competing to take home the crown, become Brazil's next drag superstar and win a cash prize. The series will be hosted by “Queen of the Universe” winner, Grag Queen, Dudu Bertholini and Bruna Braga will also join the judging panel.

The cast that will parade down the runway in hopes of winning the crown are:

Aquarela

Instagram: aquarelaz | Belo Horizonte - MG - Brazil

Aquarela is a drag queen from Minas Gerais who seeks to deliver versatility in her montages and performances. Due to an exaggerated look, Aquarela is seen as a "gourmet clown," a trait apparent through stunning makeup and an unpredictable personality.

Betina Polaroid

Instagram: betinapolaroid | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Flash and pose! A photographer, Betina Polaroid has now come out from behind the camera to throw herself on stage and screen as a drag queen, decked out in vintage and rock star print.

Dallas de Vil

Instagram: dallas.devil | Campinas - SP - Brazil

Dallas is a pop DJ who teleports any dance floor into the future. This multi-talented artist is a progressive activist, and believes in entertainment as a platform for revolution.

Diva More

Instagram: diva.more | Jaquirana Serra Gaucha - RS - Brazil

Diva More is defined by beauty, fashion and a lot of clowning! She lives in a fantasy and is the queen of the green screen.

Hellena Malditta

Instagram: hellenamalditta | São Gonçalo - RJ - Brazil

Hellena is a versatile Queen with an acidic sense of humor and a unique elegance that transitions between beauty and monstrosity.

Melusine Sparkle

Instagram: melusine.sparkle | São José do Rio Preto - SP - Brazil

Melusine Sparkle is a drag performer who explores art in a playful and unique way, transporting all who watch her to the fantasy world in which she lives.

Miranda Lebrão

Instagram: miranda lebrão | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Miranda Lebrão is a visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, defined by debauchery, drama and the infinite capacity of transformism.

Naza

Instagram: uiuinaza | Monte Santo de Minas - MG - Brazil

Naza is a combination of authenticity, boldness and, of course, a touch of trouble. She’s a fun girl that’s full of enthusiasm, but when the conversation turns serious, she never holds back. Turn on the turbo mode, because whoever is too slow will be left behind.

Organzza

Instagram: organzza | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Drag performer and visual artist, Organzza mixes Afrofuturism with Carnival. Organzza is inspired by the artistic expressions of a child who plays while making art.

Rubi Ocean

Instagram: rubi.ocean | Brasilia - DF

Rubi is a drag queen passionate about fashion and sewing. Their experiences in the artistic scene of the Brazilian cerrado reverberate in an authentic and meaning-laden expression!

Shannon Skarllet

Instagram: shannonskarllet | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

She exudes beauty! Shannon Skarllet is a visual artist who mixes beauty, dancing and a lot of drama. Make no mistake, she has what it takes to win you over.

Tristan Soledade

Instagram: tristansoledade | Belém - Pará

Daughter of the darkness of the north, Tristan Soledade is part of the Thematic Art Movement and uses drag art to expose the insurgencies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community in the northern part of the country.

DRAG RACE BRASIL is the Brazilian edition of the multi-Emmy® winning, pop culture sensation RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE. Drag queens from all over Brazil will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the cash prize.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers for World of Wonder.

ABOUT DRAG RACE

"RuPaul's Drag Race," an Emmy-winning reality show, is hosted by celebrity and drag star RuPaul, also a multiple Emmy® Award winner. Contestants compete in design, comedy, dance and lipsync challenges as they seek to take home the crown and coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race is now the most awarded competition reality show in Emmy history.