Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Premiering August 30

The highly anticipated competition will premiere on August 30 on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 2 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 3 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Premiering August 30

World of Wonder, MTV, and Paramount+ TODAY announce  the cast of queens who will participate in the first season of DRAG RACE BRASIL. The highly anticipated competition will premiere on August 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally excluding Brazil, where it will air on Paramount+ and MTV. The series will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date.

In DRAG RACE BRASIL, twelve contestants are competing to take home the crown, become Brazil's next drag superstar and win a cash prize. The series will be hosted by “Queen of the Universe” winner, Grag Queen, Dudu Bertholini and Bruna Braga will also join the judging panel.

The cast that will parade down the runway in hopes of winning the crown are: 

Aquarela 

Instagram: aquarelaz | Belo Horizonte - MG - Brazil

Aquarela is a drag queen from Minas Gerais who seeks to deliver versatility in her montages and performances. Due to an exaggerated look, Aquarela is seen as a "gourmet clown," a trait apparent through stunning makeup and an unpredictable personality.

Betina Polaroid         

Instagram: betinapolaroid | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Flash and pose! A photographer, Betina Polaroid has now come out from behind the camera to throw herself on stage and screen as a drag queen, decked out in vintage and rock star print.

Dallas de Vil

Instagram: dallas.devil | Campinas - SP - Brazil

Dallas is a pop DJ who teleports any dance floor into the future. This multi-talented artist is a progressive activist, and believes in entertainment as a platform for revolution.

Diva More

Instagram: diva.more | Jaquirana Serra Gaucha - RS - Brazil

Diva More is defined by beauty, fashion and a lot of clowning! She lives in a fantasy and is the queen of the green screen.

Hellena Malditta

Instagram: hellenamalditta |  São Gonçalo - RJ - Brazil

Hellena is a versatile Queen with an acidic sense of humor and a unique elegance that transitions between beauty and monstrosity. 

Melusine Sparkle     

Instagram: melusine.sparkle | São José do Rio Preto - SP - Brazil

Melusine Sparkle is a drag performer who explores art in a playful and unique way, transporting all who watch her to the fantasy world in which she lives.

Miranda Lebrão 

Instagram: miranda lebrão | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Miranda Lebrão is a visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, defined by debauchery, drama and the infinite capacity of transformism.

Naza  

Instagram: uiuinaza | Monte Santo de Minas - MG - Brazil

Naza is a combination of authenticity, boldness and, of course, a touch of trouble. She’s a fun girl that’s full of enthusiasm, but when the conversation turns serious, she never holds back. Turn on the turbo mode, because whoever is too slow will be left behind.

Organzza

Instagram: organzza | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

Drag performer and visual artist, Organzza mixes Afrofuturism with Carnival. Organzza is inspired by the artistic expressions of a child who plays while making art.

Rubi Ocean  

Instagram: rubi.ocean | Brasilia - DF

Rubi is a drag queen passionate about fashion and sewing. Their experiences in the artistic scene of the Brazilian cerrado reverberate in an authentic and meaning-laden expression!

Shannon Skarllet

Instagram: shannonskarllet | Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil

She exudes beauty! Shannon Skarllet is a visual artist who mixes beauty, dancing and a lot of drama. Make no mistake, she has what it takes to win you over.

Tristan Soledade

Instagram: tristansoledade | Belém - Pará

Daughter of the darkness of the north, Tristan Soledade is part of the Thematic Art Movement and uses drag art to expose the insurgencies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community in the northern part of the country.

DRAG RACE BRASIL is the Brazilian edition of the multi-Emmy® winning, pop culture sensation RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE. Drag queens from all over Brazil will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the cash prize.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers for World of Wonder.

ABOUT DRAG RACE

"RuPaul's Drag Race," an Emmy-winning reality show, is hosted by celebrity and drag star RuPaul, also a multiple Emmy® Award winner. Contestants compete in design, comedy, dance and lipsync challenges as they seek to take home the crown and coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race is now the most awarded competition reality show in Emmy history.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video:Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts SNOOPY PRESENTS Special Photo
Video:Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts SNOOPY PRESENTS Special

Get a first look at the new Peanuts special 'Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie' coming to Apple TV+. Premiering on August 18, join Marcie as she makes a difference behind the scenes and navigates unexpected roles. Don't miss this heartfelt story of friendship and self-discovery. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Bette Midler Film SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE Premieres in September Photo
Bette Midler Film SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE Premieres in September

Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Bette Midler, Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Ron Livingston is an open-hearted look at friendship and finding yourself in early adulthood, the film is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay.

3
Adjani Salmons DREAMING WHILST BLACK Is Coming to Showtime Photo
Adjani Salmon's DREAMING WHILST BLACK Is Coming to Showtime

Dani Moseley (Everything I Know About Love) reprises her role as Amy alongside Salmon. They are joined by Demmy Ladipo (We Are Lady Parts) as Maurice, Rachel Adedeji (Champion) as Funmi, Babirye Bukilwa (WE HUNT TOGETHER) as Vanessa, Alexander Owen (Jurassic World Dominion) as Adam and Will Hislop (Gangs of London) as Lewis.

4
AEW: DYNAMITE 200th Episode Airs Live Tonight on TBS Photo
AEW: DYNAMITE 200th Episode Airs Live Tonight on TBS

The high octane show will feature AEW originals Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) battling Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in a trios match. As his invitation to The Don Callis Family looms, Chris Jericho teams with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
THE BOOK OF MORMON