Max Unwraps Holiday Streaming Collection

Max has unwrapped the “That Time of Year” collection, now live on the premier streaming platform. This page will serve as the hub for holiday content, showcasing an extensive selection of series, films, and more, guaranteed to bring joy and cheer to viewers during the festive season.



The “That Time of Year” collections kick off the festivities TODAY by spotlighting themed curations like “Comfort & Joy,” “Families We’re Thankful For” and “Season of Romance” featuring New Max Original Film "Sweethearts" (11/28) and others, MAKING IT seamless for subscribers to discover holiday classics and new favorites on Max.



On top of celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Polar Express,” viewers can also dive into nostalgic fan favorite films such as “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “Holiday Harmony,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and ageless holiday classics like “A Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Story,” “A Carol for Another Christmas,” “Meet Me In St. Louis” (12/1), “The Shop Around the Corner” (12/1), and more.



Alongside holiday-themed titles, Max’s collection will showcase timeless films perfect for family gatherings, such as “The Goonies,” “Spy Kids,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and OWN’s “A Christmas Fumble.” For family movie marathons in front of the fire, Max subscribers can also watch the magic of all eight “Harry Potter” films along with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore.”



Within the “Eat, Decorate and Repeat” collection, Max will be dishing out the holiday spirit with tasty series such as “Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,” “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays,” “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking,” and “Holiday Wars.” Starting on November 29, Max’s “Our Favorite Holiday Episodes” collection will spotlight beloved holiday episodes from celebrated series like “Friends,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Young Sheldon,” and plenty others.



Unique seasonal Yule logs for the holidays can be found on the platform, giving dedicated fans a special look into their favorite worlds. “A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log,” “Harry Potter: Fireplace,” “World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log,” and “Calcifer Yule Log” will all be at subscribers' fingertips, perfect for kicking back and unwinding with loved ones. Additionally, feature-length Yule Logs from Adult Swim, “Adult Swim Yule Log” (12/7) and “Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out” (12/7), will be available in December and feature surprises, laughs and potential horror for viewers.



Below is a list of just a few of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream on Max’s “That Time of Year” Collection.

Holiday Essentials

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

A Carol for Another Christmas (1964)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Dream (1949)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Gremlins (1984)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Last Christmas (2019)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

My Night at Maud's (1970)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Santa Camp (2022)

Shazam! (2019)

The Polar Express (2004)



Nostalgia Viewing for the Family

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Babe (1995)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Ice Age: COLLISION COURSE (2016)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Spirited Away (2002)

Spy Kids (2001)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Goonies (1985) (Starting 12/1)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Time Bandits (1981)

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Where the WILD Things Are (2009)

Comfort & Joy

17 Again (2009)

Amelie (2002)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Barbie (2023)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Casablanca (1943)

Father of the Bride (2022)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Grown Ups (2010)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2021)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Serendipity (2001)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Wonka (2023)

Yes Man (2008)

Families We're Thankful For

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Family Matters

Full House

Rain Dogs

Rick and Morty

Six Feet Under

Somebody Somewhere

Step by Step

Succession

The Boondocks

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Other Two

The Righteous Gemstones

The Sopranos

Years and Years

Young Sheldon

