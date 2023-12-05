Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season

The cast includes Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 2 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season

The Max Original animated series ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE has been renewed for a second season.

Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery.

When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice KING Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake” transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim: “As proud stewards of the beloved ADVENTURE TIME brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the FIONNA AND CAKE lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!”

Adam Muto, Showrunner and Executive Producer: “To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to ADVENTURE TIME’s creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible.”

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe: “FIONNA AND CAKE gave us all the familiar joys from the land of Ooo while pushing the ADVENTURE TIME franchise forward. Thanks to Adam Muto and his amazing team for bringing us to all new multiverses and rich new levels of charm, fun, and heart-filled stories. I can't wait to see where they take us next.”

The cast includes Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others.

The show is from showrunner and executive producer Adam Muto; executive produced by Fred Seibert and Sam Register; produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons Photo
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on the pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain.

2
TLC Sets Return of 90 DAY FIANCE, SAY YES TO THE DRESS & More Photo
TLC Sets Return of 90 DAY FIANCE, SAY YES TO THE DRESS & More

Returning shows include 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day: The Single Life Pillow Talk, My 600-lb Life, 90 Day Diaries, Say Yes To The Dress, Little People, Big World, 7 Little Johnstons, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, Seeking Sister Wife and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

3
Joe Gatto Adds More North American Tour Dates Photo
Joe Gatto Adds More North American Tour Dates

Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is once again extending his critically acclaimed “Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy” tour due to popular demand. New dates include Austin, TX; Richmond, VA; Northern California; Red Bank, NJ; Boise, ID; Green Bay, WI and many more.

4
Apple TV+ Renews FOUNDATION For Season Three Photo
Apple TV+ Renews FOUNDATION For Season Three

Apple TV+ renews epic sci-fi saga 'Foundation' for season three, expanding the acclaimed adaptation of Isaac Asimov's stories. In addition to Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Comedian Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut OfferVideo: Tamron Hall Surprises Comedian Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer
Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'
Bruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award to Darlene Love at Her 'Love for the Holidays' Concert at the Town HallBruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award to Darlene Love at Her 'Love for the Holidays' Concert at the Town Hall
Judith Light Joins Billy Crystal's Apple TV+ Series BEFOREJudith Light Joins Billy Crystal's Apple TV+ Series BEFORE

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET