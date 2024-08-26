Max Original Film SALEM'S LOT Debuts This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Line Cinema's film adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel “Salem's Lot” will debut this October on Max. The Max Original film SALEM'S LOT reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises “The Conjuring” universe and the “It” films. Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces the film. Producers are James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster; Roy Lee for Vertigo; and Mark Wolper.

In the film, author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

The cast includes Lewis Pullman (Ben Mears), Alfre Woodard (Dr. Cody), Makenzie Leigh (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Treat Clark (Mike Ryerson), Pilou Asbæk (Straker), and John Benjamin Hickey (Father Callahan).

