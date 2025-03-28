Mary Steenburgen Joins Ted Danson in Netflix's A MAN ON THE INSIDE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Mary Steenburgen has joined Season 2 of Netflix's critically acclaimed comedy series A Man on the Inside. Steenburgen will play Mona Margadoff, a former musician who factors heavily in the case Charles is trying to solve.

Season 1 of A Man on the Inside debuted atop Netflix’s most popular English TV List and remained in the Top 10 for five weeks. It was named one of AFI’s 2024 TV programs of the year, and Ted Danson was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance by an actor in a comedy series.

Season 1 follows Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, the series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature.

The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley.

Executive Producers are Mike Schur (Fremulon), Morgan Sackett, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez (Micromundo Producciones), Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements (Motto Pictures).

Photo credit: Victoria Stevens

Comments