Mary Hall Ross of The Ross Group Dies

For over 25 years, The Ross Group has strived to provide its clients with the best possible service, achieving top TV/Film placements, PR, and assisting both emerging and established brands take the stage with growth. This work ethic was inspired and maintained by Founder Mary Hall Ross who established The Ross Group in the world of entertainment and celebrities with her first project in the industry, coordinating product placement for Pretty Woman on behalf of Nino Cerruti. This opened up the world of design to Hollywood, studio networks, the red carpet, and to the press. She has since been a guiding force for our firm - a mentor, leader, and expert in the field. It is with great sadness that we must inform our clients and colleagues of her recent passing. The Ross Group will be hosting a virtual tribute to Mary Hall Ross on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00pm PT, for further details, please reach out The Ross Group.

Mary Hall Ross was an integral figure and established many lasting relationships over the course of her career. Over the course of over 25 years, The Ross Group has worked with brands such as Nino Cerruti, Damiani, Tag Heuer, Christopher Guy, Hurtado Furniture, Copeland Furniture, VOSS, Sazerac brands, and 11 Ravens among many others. It was Mary's vision that helped The Ross Group amass the stellar clients the firm has served over the years and will continue to serve.

David Guc, on working with Mary Hall Ross:

"Mary was an assiduous blazer [...] Mary propagated every branch of her new Hollywood market with what today would be termed viral accuracy. Michael Douglas, Clint Eastwood, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino,Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, Danny Devito were soon to fall under the compelling sway of Mary's charm and Nino's class, style and generosity. There is a huge gap in my world today. Where is the naive, joyful, unabashed harlequin that wooed the A-list?"

As The Ross Group honors her legacy, the firm is committed, now more than ever, to offering that high level of service she unwaveringly sought to provide.

2020 has been an unanimously difficult year. As we look forward to 2021, we believe it is important to mention that The Ross Group will not functionally change. Vice President Andrea Romero, who worked alongside Mary Hall Ross for seven years, will continue to lead the company, honoring Mary's memory, and providing the same quality of services that The Ross Group has been known for.

Andrea Romero states, "it is my life's greatest honor to have worked and learned from the very best of the industry, Mary Hall Ross. I'm inspired to continue her legacy. She was a true force. So gracious, quick-witted, and had an unquestionable work ethic, each client knew that their vision was taken care of with The Ross Group aboard. Her kindness, encouragement, sense of humor, and loyalty to both relationships and business growth will forever unmatched. We shared so many special moments and became more than best friends, confidants, we created a true partnership. She was a trailblazer that led the way so fearlessly and I thank her for every moment that we shared. We look forward to the new year ahead and will carry her vision on."

For more information on The Ross Group, please visit: https://thereelrossgroup.com/

