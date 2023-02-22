Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Showtime's A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Series Alongside Ewan McGregor

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW is produced by eOne in association with Paramount, and will debut exclusively on SHOWTIME.

Feb. 22, 2023  

SHOWTIME announced TODAY that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka, Kate, Birds of Prey) will join A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, starring alongside Emmy® winner Ewan McGregor. An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, the limited series has begun filming this week.

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW is produced by eOne in association with Paramount, and will debut exclusively on SHOWTIME in the U.S. and on Paramount+ in additional markets around the world.

Winstead will star as Anna Urbanova, a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress, at the height of her fame. She uses her wit and beauty to dazzle Count Alexander Rostov, played by McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting). She's an enigmatic character who keeps her cards very close to her chest.

Reluctant to reveal her true self, Anna plays a role off-screen as well as on. The Count and Anna's sizzling chemistry is clear from the moment they meet in the Metropol Hotel where he has been banished by a Soviet trial, but will this be true love, or just the latest in a long line of roles Anna is playing?

Winstead will next be seen in a starring role in Ahsoka, the next installment in the Star Wars universe. She recently wrapped filming on Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's independent feature Rich Flu, which was produced by Pablo Larraín's Fabula.

Winstead played the title character in the worldwide hit action-thriller Kate opposite Woody Harrelson, and starred alongside Margot Robbie in the feature Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan. She earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead for James Ponsoldt's critically acclaimed Smashed.

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW is produced by eOne in association with Paramount. The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom). It is the first production to come through eOne's first look deal with Tom Harper's company Popcorn Storm Pictures.

Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce with Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), McGregor, and the novel's writer, New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles. BAFTA® award winning director, and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) serves as director and executive producer.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



