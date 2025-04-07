Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS* Tickets Now On Sale

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The movie hits theaters on Friday, May 2.

Apr. 07, 2025
Tickets are now available for Thunderbolts*, the new Marvel film featuring Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. The movie hits theaters on Friday, May 2.

In a new interview, stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen sat down with Fandango correspondent Zuri Hall to talk about the film. The cast shared their reactions to the Avengers announcement, let fans in on a few secrets about the film, and so much more.

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce. Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts,* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Additionally, audiences can commemorate Marvel’s unexpected team-up of antiheroes with Fandango’s “Careful Who You Assemble Pack”. For just $39.99, fans can get a ticket to Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, an Exclusive Limited-Edition stamped 12”x16” poster, along with a limited collectible coin, which will either be an Exclusive Commemorative Collector’s Coin or a super-rare Limited-Edition Numbered Gold Variant Coin.  

