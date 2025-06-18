Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS* Sets Digital Release for July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thunderbolts*, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on July 1, before making its entry on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29.

The Thunderbolts are The New Avengers, the ultimate surprise to audiences, as this misfit team of burned assets rallies their powers and unites against all odds. Their namesake movie Thunderbolts* is an action-packed, international adventure, with audiences embracing the film’s super-powered humor and adrenaline.

Fans can bring home the energy and fun of Thunderbolts* in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray releases include hours of exclusive bonus content – featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and filmmaker commentary by director Jake Schreier. For collectors, the 4K Ultra HD edition will also be available in a limited-edition SteelBook® featuring custom artwork and premium packaging.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Door is Unliftable Gary Announcement

Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*.

Director’s Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.

