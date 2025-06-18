Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS* Sets Digital Release for July

The digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray releases will arrive on July 29.
Thunderbolts*, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on July 1, before making its entry on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29.
The Thunderbolts are The New Avengers, the ultimate surprise to audiences, as this misfit team of burned assets rallies their powers and unites against all odds. Their namesake movie Thunderbolts* is an action-packed, international adventure, with audiences embracing the film’s super-powered humor and adrenaline.
Fans can bring home the energy and fun of Thunderbolts* in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray releases include hours of exclusive bonus content – featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and filmmaker commentary by director Jake Schreier. For collectors, the 4K Ultra HD edition will also be available in a limited-edition SteelBook® featuring custom artwork and premium packaging.
In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?
Videos