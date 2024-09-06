Marvel Releases 'Agatha All Along (Dave Audé Remix)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hollywood Records releases an all-new remix of the fan-favorite song "Agatha All Along" from Marvel Television’s “WandaVision.”

Now also the title of a new series from Marvel Television, “Agatha All Along” is an original song written by Oscar®, Tony®, Grammy®, and Emmy® award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and performed by Kathryn Hahn that has been newly remixed by Grammy® award-winning songwriter, producer, remixer, and DJ Dave Audé. Listen to the remix below!

About Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson.

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” will premiere with two-episodes, September 18 exclusively on Disney+.

