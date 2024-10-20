Martin Short Joins Season Two Of GRIMSBURG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grimsburg, Fox's animated comedy starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, has added Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) in the recurring role of Otis Volcanowitz.

Otis is Grimsburg's newest (and youngest) Detective. Fortunately, there's nothing the mean streets of this town can throw at him that's scarier than what he's seen in the third grade cubbies. Otis is out to prove that its his skills as a kid detective that got him this job, not because he's a nepo baby whose wealthy parents happen to be the mayor's biggest donors and the owners of the town's wildly profitable active volcano dump.

Grimsburg stars Jon Hamm as Detective Marvin Flute, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang.

Season Two of Grimsburg is coming soon to Fox. Each episode will be available the next day on Hulu.

ABOUT GRIMSBURG:

Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferociousex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.

