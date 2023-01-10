Maren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan's lasting lessons of a life well lived.

As a cause close to Jordan's heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM CST, with pre-sale on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 AM CST. Tickets Available Here.

The heartfelt and joyful evening will celebrate the life of Leslie Jordan with performances from his talented friends, including Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.

The show will also include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature an impressive group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan's 2021 debut album Company's Comin'.

About Leslie Jordan:

Leslie Allen Jordan was an actor, comedian, writer and singer. His notable television roles included the Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, as well as several characters in the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, and most recently starring in Fox's Call Me Kat. On stage, he played "Brother Boy" in the 1996 play Sordid Lives, later portraying the character in the 2000 film of the same name.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan became an Instagram contributor, amassing nearly 6 million followers in 2020 when his relatable, slice-of-life videos went viral. In 2021, he released his debut gospel album Company's Comin' and published his memoir How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. The outpouring from fans and colleagues in response to Jordan's untimely passing in 2022 underscores the authenticity and breadth of his impact.