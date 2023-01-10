Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute Show

Jan. 10, 2023  

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan's lasting lessons of a life well lived.

As a cause close to Jordan's heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM CST, with pre-sale on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 AM CST. Tickets Available Here.

The heartfelt and joyful evening will celebrate the life of Leslie Jordan with performances from his talented friends, including Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.

The show will also include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature an impressive group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan's 2021 debut album Company's Comin'.

About Leslie Jordan:

Leslie Allen Jordan was an actor, comedian, writer and singer. His notable television roles included the Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, as well as several characters in the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, and most recently starring in Fox's Call Me Kat. On stage, he played "Brother Boy" in the 1996 play Sordid Lives, later portraying the character in the 2000 film of the same name.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan became an Instagram contributor, amassing nearly 6 million followers in 2020 when his relatable, slice-of-life videos went viral. In 2021, he released his debut gospel album Company's Comin' and published his memoir How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. The outpouring from fans and colleagues in response to Jordan's untimely passing in 2022 underscores the authenticity and breadth of his impact.



It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates, alongside Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume. Watch the new video trailer now!
“Titanic” will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the 'unsinkable' Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Watch the video trailer now!
Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1 will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at home. This new collection gathers together ten classic animated shorts for the first time, including the iconic “Steamboat Willie,” and features all-new introductions from Mickey and Minnie for each short.

