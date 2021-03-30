Marci Proietto Named Executive Vice President, 20th Television Animation

Building on its longheld dominance in adult animation, Disney Television Studios has elevated Marci Proietto to head a newly formed production unit devoted entirely to developing, growing and maintaining its valuable library of animated hits, it was announced TODAY by Craig Hunegs, president of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

Titled 20th Television Animation, the unit already has 11 series in production, including Hulu's recently ordered "Koala Man" and smash "Solar Opposites," which had its second season premiere Friday; Fox's recent hit "The Great North," currently airing Sundays at 8:30 p.m.; AppleTV+'s "Central Park," which returns June 25; and HBO Max's "The Prince," set to debut later this spring. The unit also oversees the legacy animated hits "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Bob's Burgers" and the longest-running series of all time, "The Simpsons," among others, with dozens of additional projects in development for all platforms.

"Many of the greatest family sitcoms on television - 'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy,' 'Bob's Burgers,' 'Solar Opposites,' 'Central Park,' 'The Great North' and the list goes on - come from the genius creators 20th Television Animation has assembled and nurtured over the past two decades," said Hunegs. "Marci has been a part of all of these phenomenal successes. She is an extraordinary executive who is much beloved and respected by our creators and her studio team. And knowing Marci's relentless passion, we're just getting started."

"This studio is literally the only place I've ever worked, and I've been fortunate to have a front row seat to the creativity and genius of artists like Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane, Loren Bouchard and Justin Roiland," said Proietto. "I love what we get to do, and I am grateful to Craig and Dana Walden for this vote of confidence. This is truly a boom time in adult animation and I'm excited to continue to build on the leadership of this studio with this new production unit laser-focused on growing our roster of successful animated series."

The full list of current series under 20th Television Animation for which Proietto and her team oversee creative and production are "American Dad," "Bless the Harts," "Bob's Burgers," "Central Park," "Duncanville," "Family Guy," "The Great North," "Koala Man," "The Simpsons," "Solar Opposites" and "The Prince," with many more projects in the development pipeline.

Proietto joined the former 20th Century Fox Television straight out of college, taking a job as the assistant to THE HEAD of production and working her way up through the ranks, after identifying animation as her passion early on. While she joined "The Simpsons" in its sixth season, she is proud to say that she has worked on every other animated property the studio has made since its very first episode, from "King of the Hill" and "Futurama" to "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Bob's Burgers" and, more recently, new hits "Solar Opposites," "Central Park," "The Great North" and the upcoming "The Prince" and "Koala Man." It is estimated that Proietto has now worked on over 2,440 episodes of 22 animated television series in her 29 years at the studio.